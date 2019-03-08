Advanced search

Have you seen someone fly-tipping in Hatfield?

PUBLISHED: 15:39 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 26 September 2019

The van was seen fly-tipping in Grubbs Lane, Hatfield on Tuesday September 24. Picture: WHBC.

The van was seen fly-tipping in Grubbs Lane, Hatfield on Tuesday September 24. Picture: WHBC.

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is looking for a van that was seen in Hatfield following an incident of fly-tipping.

The van was seen fly-tipping in Grubbs Lane, Hatfield on Tuesday September 24. Picture: WHBC. The van was seen fly-tipping in Grubbs Lane, Hatfield on Tuesday September 24. Picture: WHBC.

The pictured van was seen on CCTV after waste was dumped on Grubbs Lane, a back road near Firs Park, on Tuesday.

If you know anything about this incident, please call WHBC on 01707 357000 or email: contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.

Fly-tipping can be reported at welhat.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping or, if in progress, by calling Herts Police on 999 and giving them as much information as possible.

The council advises witnesses not to put themselves at risk by staying out of the way and not confronting the perpetrators.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Slam Dunk 2020 line-up: Don Broco announced as first headliner of Hatfield music festival

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place at Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24

Open water swimming suspended at Welwyn Garden City lakes due to blue-green algae

Open water swimming and fishing have been suspended at Stanborough Park's South Lake due to blue-green algae. Picture: Danny Loo

Blue badge holder with MS asked to prove her disability to Herts County Council

Blue Badge holder Alison Gann was asked for more information to renew her disabled bus pass by Herts County Council. Picture: Supplied

Teen with autism slams Oaklands College for delaying course days before it was due to start

Oaklands College's Welwyn Garden City campus. Picture: Nick Gill

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Slam Dunk 2020 line-up: Don Broco announced as first headliner of Hatfield music festival

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place at Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24

Open water swimming suspended at Welwyn Garden City lakes due to blue-green algae

Open water swimming and fishing have been suspended at Stanborough Park's South Lake due to blue-green algae. Picture: Danny Loo

Blue badge holder with MS asked to prove her disability to Herts County Council

Blue Badge holder Alison Gann was asked for more information to renew her disabled bus pass by Herts County Council. Picture: Supplied

Teen with autism slams Oaklands College for delaying course days before it was due to start

Oaklands College's Welwyn Garden City campus. Picture: Nick Gill

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Have you seen someone fly-tipping in Hatfield?

The van was seen fly-tipping in Grubbs Lane, Hatfield on Tuesday September 24. Picture: WHBC.

Have you seen two men with links to Welwyn Garden City?

Right to left: Andrew Hudson and Daniel Asante. Picture: Herts Police.

Knebworth pub saved from housing developer after long-fought campaign

Knebworth Parish Council is set to buy The Station pub.

Royston woman to share cancer story at Welwyn Garden City charity Willow’s 10k event

Lizzie Erian from Royston having a Special Day with the Willow foundation in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow

Perfect end to the season as Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) hold finals day

Shire Park Bowls Club finished their season with a hard-fought finals day.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists