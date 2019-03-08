Have you seen someone fly-tipping in Hatfield?
PUBLISHED: 15:39 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 26 September 2019
Archant
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is looking for a van that was seen in Hatfield following an incident of fly-tipping.
The van was seen fly-tipping in Grubbs Lane, Hatfield on Tuesday September 24. Picture: WHBC.
The pictured van was seen on CCTV after waste was dumped on Grubbs Lane, a back road near Firs Park, on Tuesday.
If you know anything about this incident, please call WHBC on 01707 357000 or email: contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.
Fly-tipping can be reported at welhat.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping or, if in progress, by calling Herts Police on 999 and giving them as much information as possible.
The council advises witnesses not to put themselves at risk by staying out of the way and not confronting the perpetrators.
