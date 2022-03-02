Author reveals how WHT letter prompted Special Branch interview

Diana Ashworth has recalled memories of her early life in Welwyn Garden City in her new book. - Credit: Diana Ashworth

A retired doctor who is enjoying a second career as a writer has recounted memories of growing up in Welwyn Garden City in her new book.

Diana Ashworth, who writes under the surname Buck, includes a wide range of stories, including how she was interviewed by Special Branch after writing a letter on the Vietnam War to this newspaper.

Her latest book 'You don’t have to be a genius…' recounts her schooldays in Hatfield and WGC and subsequent medical training.

She explained: "I wrote about the events and the people that changed my life. The lifeguard at Stanborough Pool and the chemistry master at my school who demystified sex for me -- explaining things in words I could understand and not in 1950s euphemisms!"

She includes details on her first forays into the world of work as a petrol pump attendant on the A1, "finding that I was expected to receive stolen property", behind the bar in a Digswell pub and as a post girl at a large company in the town learning how to sidestep drunken colleagues on a Friday afternoon.

"It was the time of the Vietnam War and there was a lot in the press about napalm and injured, burned children. My friends and I thought we should do something, like a fete, with Easter bonnets, whack-the-rat and a slippery pole, to collect for humanitarian aid – so we wrote to the Welwyn Times.

"The day the letter was received there was a huge anti-war riot in London. The correspondence in the local paper took off – riots were about to kick off in WGC – a local counsellor called for the local yeomanry to be called out to suppress our demonstration and water cannons to be ready. A water cannon would certainly trump our slippery pole!

"We cancelled our event but the following week I was being interviewed by Special Branch – this was the era of the Cold War. It was a good lesson in how things, once started, can get out of control."

After spending many of her formative years in Welwyn Garden City, luxuriating in the aroma of roasting wheat, she recalls: "Later when I moved to Kettering, the home of Weetabix, I took a deep breath and felt immediately at home!

"I have really enjoyed writing about this period of my life – it has been a wonderful escape to a time when everything was new and amazing."

'You don’t have to be a genius…' is published by Clinical Press and available from Amazon.