Residents concerned over ‘illegal rave’ in South Mimms attended by North London partygoers

A party with over 200 people is claimed to have taken place on Greyhound Lane in South Mimms. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A number of residents have voiced their concerns over what they call an “illegal rave” with over 200 people in South Mimms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Saturday, police confirmed that they attended a house in Greyhound Lane after reports of loud music and large numbers of people gathering, but disagree that any illegal activity took place.

A South Mimms resident, in his 60s, claims he was awake until till around 5am after the party ended 3.30am and the revellers dispersed – driving their cars away down the tiny lane back to London.

He was also very concerned about the spread of the virus during the pandemic – when people are currently limited to meeting six people outside and two households inside – and that this could happen again as the rented property, called the White House, is listed on Booking.com and Airbnb.

Another resident, in her late 20s, confirmed these details and told the WHT: “The village is normally a quiet place at both weekends and during the week so residents started to suspect something wasn’t right at around 10/11 o’clock.

“I saw at least 100 cars either pull up or drop people off. Many people blocked driveways and often had to hang out of the window to ask people to move on.

“It’s booked every weekend until September and everyone is worried it will happen again next week.”

After engaging with event organisers, police found that those attending had travelled from North London to attend a private birthday party that was being held in the property. The organiser of the party, who had rented the White House for the event, was co-operative with police.

No arrests were made, as no crimes were being committed and officers liaised with Environmental Health throughout the evening and asked for the music to be turned off.

Safer neighbourhood inspector Rachael Robertson said: “We are aware that the noise and number of people at the party were a cause for concern for residents and we did receive a number of calls that evening. While officers were in attendance, police powers in this case of private parties are very limited.

“A Section 35 order was put in place which allows officers to disperse groups of more than two people in a public place should the party overspill into the local area, however the party remained contained to the private property.

“We are aware that local residents are concerned that further incidents may take place. We believe that this was a one-off event, but will be speaking to the owner of the property to deter further events of this nature.”