New Greenpeace branch in Welwyn Garden City

A branch of environmental organisation Greenpeace has been founded in Welwyn Garden City.

The group has held its second meeting with over 30 people and is calling for members to join.

Alison Hockley, WGC Greenpeace local group co-ordinator, said: "I've found it heartening to meet so many people in WGC who are passionate about the environment and prepared to stand up and do something.

"From whole families to students to retirees, we have people of all ages and walks of life active in our group, and new members are joining every day.

"No matter how much effort we all put into 'doing the right thing': recycling, using less energy, buying the most eco-friendly products etc, we're still facing the worst. It's time to stop piling on the personal guilt and start piling the pressure on those who do have power."

Want to know more? Go to the 'Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace' Facebook page.