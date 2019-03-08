Advanced search

New Greenpeace branch in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 16:20 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 29 August 2019

The new Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace. Picture: Supplied.

The new Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

A branch of environmental organisation Greenpeace has been founded in Welwyn Garden City.

The group has held its second meeting with over 30 people and is calling for members to join.

You may also want to watch:

Alison Hockley, WGC Greenpeace local group co-ordinator, said: "I've found it heartening to meet so many people in WGC who are passionate about the environment and prepared to stand up and do something.

"From whole families to students to retirees, we have people of all ages and walks of life active in our group, and new members are joining every day.

"No matter how much effort we all put into 'doing the right thing': recycling, using less energy, buying the most eco-friendly products etc, we're still facing the worst. It's time to stop piling on the personal guilt and start piling the pressure on those who do have power."

Want to know more? Go to the 'Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace' Facebook page.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertfordshire: CPS brings charges in just over three per cent of recorded rapes

There were 841 recorded rapes in 2017/18 period in Herftordshire. Picture: Pixabay

New Greenpeace branch in Welwyn Garden City

The new Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace. Picture: Supplied.

See Fleabag live at Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City cinemas

BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee Phoebe Waller-Bridge can be seen at cinemas in a NT Live screening of Fleabag from the West End. Picture: Jason Hetherington

Oyster card officially extended to Potters Bar

MP for Welwyn Hatfield Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, and MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden, Paymaster General, open Oyster at Radlett Station. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council pays tribute to former councillor who died in street with head injuries

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is flying its flag at half mast today (Aug 29), following the death of former Cllr Louise Lotz. Picture: WHBC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists