Tesco condemned for deforestation in Greenpeace protest outside HQ
- Credit: © Suzanne Plunkett / Greenpeace
Political slogans condemning the country's biggest supermarket chain were scrawled on its branches and headquarters in Welwyn Garden City.
Greenpeace activists stencilled the message ‘Tesco meat = deforestation’ outside the supermarket’s branches in Moors Walk and Welwyn High Street, and held up giant letters spelling 'FOREST CRIME' 10 metres wide at its HQ.
The actions were part of a nationwide protest ahead of the company's Annual General Meeting onFriday.
Thousands of personal messages from Tesco customers calling on the supermarket to end its part in the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest and other areas of Brazil were handwritten on the 1.5 metre high letters.
Activists also broadcast messages through loud hailers outside the meeting.
Local Greenpeace volunteer Alison Hockley said: ‘“When you buy a chicken from Tesco in Welwyn Hatfield, it won’t mention the forest crime that took place to produce it.
"Tesco’s chicken supplier is owned by a company notorious for destroying the Amazon rainforest. And Tesco’s chicken is reared on soya that’s driving deforestation and fires across Brazil.
“Indigenous peoples are facing an assault on their rights as forests like the Amazon are being slashed and deliberately burned for industrial meat production."
Despite Tesco claiming to have met its deforestation targets, Greenpeace insists the company's meat is not deforestation-free.
Greenpeace also says Tesco continues to sell more soya-fed, factory-farmed meat than any other UK supermarket and failed to keep its promise of zero-deforestation by 2020.
Alison added: "Are we really willing to let Tesco get away with such blatant greenwash when doing a weekly shop?"
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We require all our suppliers to meet our environmental and zero deforestation standards.
"We are fully committed to playing our part in tackling deforestation and met our 2020 industry-wide target of certified ‘zero net deforestation’ for our own soy sourcing a year early.
“We recognise there is more to do to ensure deforestation is prevented across the sector, which is why we’ve set an additional industry-leading target for the soy we use in the UK to be from entire areas that are verified deforestation-free by 2025.”