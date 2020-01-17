Virtual reality ocean experience organised by Greenpeace in Welwyn Garden City

The event will take place over this weekend at Campus West. Picture: Greenpeace WGC Archant

The Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace Group will be hosting a three day event, Protect the Oceans: Ocean Experience Exhibition, which kicks off this evening.

The immersive exhibition at Campus West, upstairs in Humphrey's Café, starts at 5pm today and will feature photography from a Greenpeace expedition, a VR ocean experience and a Greenpeace speaker at 7pm.

Children will also be able to create and hang colourful artwork on the exhibition walls.

The event hopes to showcase the world's beautiful and diverse oceans as part of the Greenpeace Protect The Oceans Campaign.

This exhibition, and others across the country, are taking place ahead of the final round of UN negotiations on a Global Ocean Treaty in March.

The opening times for the event are today from 5pm till 9pm, Saturday 11am till 6pm and Sunday 11am till 3pm.

You can visit Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace's Facebook to learn more.