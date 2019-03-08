Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield care home opens doors to public

PUBLISHED: 13:49 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 03 July 2019

Greenacres resident and MP Grant Shapps cut the cake. Picture: Quantum Care.

Greenacres resident and MP Grant Shapps cut the cake. Picture: Quantum Care.

Archant

A Hatfield nursing home opened its doors to the public for 'National Care Home Open Day' on Friday.

Left to Right: Greenacres Home Manager Coni Anang, Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Pankit Shah, Greenacres resident, Hatfield Town Mayor Cllr Linda Mendez, MP Grant Shapps, Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Roger Trigg, former Cllr James Bond and Quantum Care’s Chief Executive Maria Ball. Picture: Quantum Care.Left to Right: Greenacres Home Manager Coni Anang, Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Pankit Shah, Greenacres resident, Hatfield Town Mayor Cllr Linda Mendez, MP Grant Shapps, Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Roger Trigg, former Cllr James Bond and Quantum Care’s Chief Executive Maria Ball. Picture: Quantum Care.

Greenacres, run by non-for-profit care provider Quantum Care, showed VIP guests around its a 60-bed care home and day care centre.

You may also want to watch:

"Quantum Care takes part in this national initiative every year and has done so since it was first launched seven years ago," Quantum Care's Chief Executive Officer Maria Ball said.

VIP guests - including Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps, Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield borough Cllr Roger Trigg, Cllr Pankit Shah and former Cllr James Bond and Hatfield Town Mayor Cllr Linda Mendez - arrived to see residents enjoying some light armchair exercise by Zumba Gold tutor Liz Holmes.

Greenacres residents enjoying the day. Picture: Quantum Care.Greenacres residents enjoying the day. Picture: Quantum Care.

"I'd also like to pay tribute to the hardworking staff not just for organising this event but for all they do," Mr Shapps said.

"I'd urge anyone to learn more about their local care home and am already looking forward to joining in the Zumba again next year!"

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Where are people moving from to live in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere?

Statistics for population change in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: ONS.

Missing Welwyn Garden City teenager has been found

Three people were arrested after a fight at the Slug and Lettuce in Harpenden during the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Debbie White

Tiger needs a new home after owners returned him after getting a new dog

Tiger loves to fit as many tennis balls in his mouth as possible. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

Resolve night shelter officially opens in Hatfield

The cafe contains Resolve's Hatfield night Shelter. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

New Ridgeway Academy head sets aim on driving up results

Sarah Mitcherson will be taking charge of Ridgeway Academy in September. Picture: supplied

Most Read

Where are people moving from to live in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere?

Statistics for population change in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: ONS.

Missing Welwyn Garden City teenager has been found

Three people were arrested after a fight at the Slug and Lettuce in Harpenden during the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Debbie White

Tiger needs a new home after owners returned him after getting a new dog

Tiger loves to fit as many tennis balls in his mouth as possible. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

Resolve night shelter officially opens in Hatfield

The cafe contains Resolve's Hatfield night Shelter. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

New Ridgeway Academy head sets aim on driving up results

Sarah Mitcherson will be taking charge of Ridgeway Academy in September. Picture: supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield care home opens doors to public

Greenacres resident and MP Grant Shapps cut the cake. Picture: Quantum Care.

Hertfordshire pushes ahead with planned cuts to fire crews

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Archant.

Up for a 100-mile triathlon in Welwyn Garden City? These athletes were!

The Centurion Triathlon took place over the weekend. Picture: Tony Barr

Fewer PE lessons and cuts to youth services blamed for huge Herts obesity problem

One in five children in Hertfordshire are overweight or obese by the time they are just five years old. Picture: Pexels.

Meet the Welwyn Garden City man driving 10,000 miles to Mongolia in a Fiat Panda

The Fiat Panda that will hopefully complete the 10,500 miles. Picture: Mike Fitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists