Hatfield care home opens doors to public

Greenacres resident and MP Grant Shapps cut the cake. Picture: Quantum Care. Archant

A Hatfield nursing home opened its doors to the public for 'National Care Home Open Day' on Friday.

Left to Right: Greenacres Home Manager Coni Anang, Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Pankit Shah, Greenacres resident, Hatfield Town Mayor Cllr Linda Mendez, MP Grant Shapps, Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Roger Trigg, former Cllr James Bond and Quantum Care’s Chief Executive Maria Ball. Picture: Quantum Care. Left to Right: Greenacres Home Manager Coni Anang, Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Pankit Shah, Greenacres resident, Hatfield Town Mayor Cllr Linda Mendez, MP Grant Shapps, Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Roger Trigg, former Cllr James Bond and Quantum Care’s Chief Executive Maria Ball. Picture: Quantum Care.

Greenacres, run by non-for-profit care provider Quantum Care, showed VIP guests around its a 60-bed care home and day care centre.

"Quantum Care takes part in this national initiative every year and has done so since it was first launched seven years ago," Quantum Care's Chief Executive Officer Maria Ball said.

VIP guests - including Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps, Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield borough Cllr Roger Trigg, Cllr Pankit Shah and former Cllr James Bond and Hatfield Town Mayor Cllr Linda Mendez - arrived to see residents enjoying some light armchair exercise by Zumba Gold tutor Liz Holmes.

Greenacres residents enjoying the day. Picture: Quantum Care. Greenacres residents enjoying the day. Picture: Quantum Care.

"I'd also like to pay tribute to the hardworking staff not just for organising this event but for all they do," Mr Shapps said.

"I'd urge anyone to learn more about their local care home and am already looking forward to joining in the Zumba again next year!"