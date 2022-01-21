Hatfield resident celebrates 101st birthday in style
Filipa Aires Pereira
- Credit: Hertfordshire Constabilary
Two police officers paid a special visit to Greenacres care home in Hatfield to celebrate a resident's 101st birthday.
Irene turned 101 on Wednesday, January 19, and to celebrate, she wanted to see a police vehicle and speak to officers about their job.
So Greenacres reached out to the local police force with Irene's request. PC Aimee Smith and PC Tristan Ives, armed with cake and a birthday card, were dispatched to make Irene's wishes come true.
Irene was then treated to a quick demonstration of the blue lights and sirens. She revealed that her father had previously been a volunteer police officer in the Special Constabulary.
Addressing PC Smith and PC Ives she said: “I just think you are a marvellous lot!”
PC Aimee Smith said: “We were thrilled to be able to make Irene’s birthday wish come true. One hundred and one is a fantastic age to reach and it was fascinating to hear about Irene’s life growing up in the war."
