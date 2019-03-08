Welwyn Hatfield's Green Party candidate says 'the world is danger'

"The political climate of this country has become, over the past three years, increasingly fractured, polarised and inward looking.

Vital issues that affect the everyday lives of people who live in Welwyn Hatfield have been ignored with sole focus given to Britain's future relationship with Europe.

I am choosing to stand in this election for the Green Party as they have the courage to be different and to imagine a more positive future for everyone.

The world is in danger. Now, as 11,000 scientists worldwide declare a climate emergency, is not the time to look only at ourselves.

The Green Party will help protect the fragile ecosystem with policies that will impact locally, nationally and internationally.

As I help run a small vegan café in Hatfield I regularly get to talk to local people and there is a real sense of a need for change as well as a growing awareness of the importance of environmental issues.

The Green Party aims to make Britain a fairer place.

Having worked in education in Hertfordshire I have seen first-hand the rising gap between the haves and have-nots. Britain should not, in the 21st Century be a country where working families rely on food banks. To combat this inequality the Green Party will introduce a green new deal which will look to ensure everyone has a better quality of life.

As a teacher I have seen the impact that constant testing has on the wellbeing of young people and the morale and working lives of those trying to deliver those results.

The Green Party will end this by encouraging creativity and outdoor learning as well as helping make schools community-based once again.

The Green Party will invest what is needed into the NHS to return it to the true cradle-to-grave vision that was originally set out; to ensure that everyone has the right and access to free healthcare.

Finally, on Brexit; we will ensure that there is a People's Vote on whatever deal the Government agrees, with an option to remain, so that everyone, whatever their vote, can have their voice heard".

