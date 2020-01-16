Advanced search

Calling all women and girls in Hatfield to get involved in politics

PUBLISHED: 17:25 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 16 January 2020

Barbara Gibson, MEP for East of England and Herts County Councillor for Welwyn Garden City, is organising the women and girls politics event in Hatfield. Picture: Office of Dr Barbara Gibson.

Barbara Gibson, MEP for East of England and Herts County Councillor for Welwyn Garden City, is organising the women and girls politics event in Hatfield. Picture: Office of Dr Barbara Gibson.

Hatfield will host a free event on Saturday aimed at inspiring girls and women to get involved in politics.

Since the last General Election representation of women in Parliament increased by 2 per cent and now stands at 34 per cent of MPs but only 27 per cent of peers.

The picture has been about the same at the council level with women making up 35 per cent of Welwyn Hatfield's local government.

Barbara Gibson, MEP for the Eastern Region and Herts county councillor for Welwyn Garden City, hopes the free event set for Saturday will get women's voices heard.

The Liberal Democrat, who has only been in politics since 2016, said, "We need more women and girls to take an interest in politics, to stand as candidates, lead campaigns, develop policies, and make our voices heard.

"It's not 'a man's world' anymore but at every level of government, there are still far more men than women.

"This means that mostly men are making the decisions that affect our lives. From the climate emergency to healthcare to human rights to equality, these issues are too important to just leave it to others."

Dr Gibson will be joined by newly elected Liberal Democrat MP for St Albans Daisy Cooper, CEO of More United - which supports MPs cross-party - Tabitha Morton, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat Group at East Herts Sophie Bell, Aisha Mir from the UK's Black, Asians and Minority Ethnic communities, Jane Whild from the Women's Equality Party (WEP) and the director of the 50:50 Ask Her To Stand campaign, Green MEP for East of England Catherine Rowett and young Lib Dem campaigner Sophie Taylor.

Two confirmed Extinction Rebellion activists will also join the day.

The 'Women and Girls in Politics' event takes place in the Beales Hotel, Comet way, Hatfield, AL10 9NG, with registration and breakfast at 9.30am, and the main event from 10am to 1pm.

Free tickets are available at womenandgirlsinpolitics.eventbrite.co.uk.

