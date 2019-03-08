Developers of 17th-century Potters Bar pub keeping options open for ‘community tenant’

The Green Man pub, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

The redevelopment of a former pub in Potters Bar could include a nursery, gym or religious centre, the developer says.

North London-based developer Linea Homes is transforming the site of The Green Man pub on the High Street into a community hub and 18 flats for affordable living.

The disused 17th century, Grade II listed former pub will be restored with the ground floor to be community use and the rear car park will be developed into flats.

Linea Homes director Gavin Sherman told the Potters Bar edition: “We’re about to commence works on site and we’ve got about a year’s worth of development work to do there, including refurbishment of the pub itself.

“During the course of that year, we will find a community tenant for that ground floor.

“When I say community use, it may be either education use (such as) a children’s nursery, or maybe a gym, or maybe a religious centre.”

Mr Sherman indicated work would begin “within the next few months”, after Hertsmere Council granted planning approval in January.

“We are discharging planning permissions and mobilising construction team to move to site,” he said.

The development includes 12 one-bed, three two-bed and three three-bed flats.

Previous plans to turn the site into a 46-bed care home by Montpelier Estates were rejected by the council in November 2015.

Revised plans for a 42-bed care home were again refused in April 2016, before an appeal was dismissed in January 2017.