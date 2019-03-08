Grade II listed Potters Bar pub will become day nursery, office and homes

The Green Man pub, Potters Bar in March. Picture: DANNY LOO. ©2019 Archant

The site of a disused Potters Bar pub and Grade II listed building will become a day nursery and homes.

Developers were granted planning permission on October 14, with some conditions, by Hertsmere Borough Council to start work on the ex-Green Man pub on the High Street.

To create the day nursery a new 231m² structure will be attached to the 17th-century pub and the bar removed.

HBC has reserved the right to consider how new windows and doors could affect the look of the building, and a structural report will also need to be done if posts are removed.

A separate planning application to turn the site into an office space and flats was also granted by HBC earlier this year.

The 18 flats, with a mixture of one, two and three bedrooms, will be separately constructed outside at the rear car park.

Under a section 106 agreement, developers also need to reserve 10 of these flats for affordable housing and will build these before the other eight homes.

To view the application, please go to Hertsmere planning and search 'Green Man' or 18/0155/FUL.