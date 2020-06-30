Video

Sick Hatfield boy ‘gob smacked’ when luxury car convoy shows up for eighth birthday

Bobby's birthday bash in Hatfield. Picture: Phil Hughes Archant

An eight-year-old boy from Hatfield, who had been shielding due to COVID-19, was surprised by a convoy of luxury cars which drove by his house on his birthday last week.

Bobby’s birthday surprise was organised by a complete stranger after his mum, Wendy Rew, made a Facebook appeal for her son’s birthday.

Wendy said within 15 minutes of her posting on Facebook, Welwyn Garden City’s Jan Turner offered to not just show off her own sports cars, a McLaren and a Subaru, but organise a car-meet to visit Bobby.

“She’s been amazing,” Wendy said. “All I did was give her my address and put balloons out the front.”

Wendy added that Bobby – who has been self-isolating since lockdown due to a stoma colostomy last year – has been ‘really cheered up by the event’ as he has been unable to leave the house.

The operation to divert one part of his bowel through an opening in his stomach helped save him from a rare condition, which doctors do not yet have a name for, but left him susceptible to infections. This means Bobby will most likely be unable to see his friends if schools go back.

Starting at Mundells Roundabout in Welwyn Garden City, the convoy of Triumphs, Subarus, VW Golfs and other luxury cars drove to the Hilltop area of Hatfield at 1pm on Saturday to surprise Bobby.

“We sat him on top of our car and told him to keep looking. Everyone was waving and tooting, He was so gobsmacked and overwhelmed. They also all parked at the top of road so he could have a look around at them – at a social distance, of course.”

Organiser Jan describes her humble organisation of the event by saying: “I just got hold of some cars, and it was a good excuse to get ours out.”

The 64-year-old, who has loved cars since she was a teenager, thinks its a shame how people view car enthusiasts.

“This is just what a lot of people get wrong about car meets,” she said. “They think we’re boy racers and we do a lot for charity.”

Jan, a self-declared ‘lady of leisure’, added: “I got my McLaren quite late, maybe it’s a midlife crisis but I love British sports cars and I use it all the time to go to the shops and stuff.”

The organisers also raised £86 for Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Bobby had his surgery.

You can donate more to the hospital here donate.gosh.org.