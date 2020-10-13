Person dies after being struck by train at Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 13 October 2020
A person has died after being struck by a train at Stevenage.
British Transport Police were called to Stevenage station at 10.59am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A BTP spokesperson said: “Paramedics also attended, however, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to identify the person. “This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Trains are currently unable to run past Welwyn Garden City towards Peterborough or Cambridge, with rail replacement services in operation.
For the latest updates see here greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.
- If you need someone to talk to you can call the Samaritans, for free, anytime, on 116 123.
