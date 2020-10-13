Advanced search

Person dies after being struck by train at Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 13 October 2020

One person has been confirmed dead after an incident at Stevenage train station this morning. Picture: BTP.

One person has been confirmed dead after an incident at Stevenage train station this morning. Picture: BTP.

Archant

A person has died after being struck by a train at Stevenage.

British Transport Police were called to Stevenage station at 10.59am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

You may also want to watch:

A BTP spokesperson said: “Paramedics also attended, however, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to identify the person. “This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Trains are currently unable to run past Welwyn Garden City towards Peterborough or Cambridge, with rail replacement services in operation.

For the latest updates see here greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.

- If you need someone to talk to you can call the Samaritans, for free, anytime, on 116 123.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

War Horse returns to cinema screens for Remembrance Day

The 2011 War Horse West End cast by Brinkhoff & Mögenburg. National Theatre Live will broadcast War Horse again to UK cinemas in November. Picture: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg

Person dies after being struck by train at Stevenage

One person has been confirmed dead after an incident at Stevenage train station this morning. Picture: BTP.

Peacocks owners face administration after Hatfield store closes

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Back to winning ways for Welwyn Garden City but Potters Bar lose for first time this season

Dave Allmand-Smith was at the double for Welwyn Garden City against St Albans. Picture: KARYN HADDON

What does Hertfordshire’s new coronavirus tier mean?

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen in Hertfordshire. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images