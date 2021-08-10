News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Person dies after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 5:32 PM August 10, 2021    Updated: 5:33 PM August 10, 2021
There are delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

News of the tragic incident was confirmed just before 3pm this afternoon. - Credit: Archant

A person has died after being hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar this afternoon. 

At 2.33pm, Great Northern confirmed that all lines were closed after a person was seen on the railway, and this was followed by news at 2.47pm that they had been struck by a train. 

“It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar,” tweeted Great Northern.  

“All lines will remain closed whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.” 

Disruptions to services are continuing despite lines reopening between Stevenage and London following incident, with delays of up to an hour expected to last until 7.30pm. 

“The effects of this incident are causing widespread disruption across the Great Northern network, as well as for trains on Thameslink routes via Finsbury Park,” said the rail provider. 

“Trains which are on the way to the affected area might still finish their journeys early. Late-running trains may call at fewer stops en route. Some services will also be cancelled completely. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield students celebrate 2021 A Level results
  2. 2 Height on new developments shouldn't exceed existing buildings says MP
  3. 3 Half of Welwyn Hatfield homes bought by Londoners in 2021
  1. 4 'This is history!' - 25 facts about the Oasis concerts at Knebworth Park 25 years ago
  2. 5 River Beane set for major restoration work to improve chalk stream health
  3. 6 Slam Dunk Festival 2021 headliners Sum 41 drop out as Hatfield line-up changes again
  4. 7 Body found in search for missing woman as two men charged with murder
  5. 8 Parking charges at Thieves Lane in Panshanger Park extended
  6. 9 Comedian Richard Herring's charity run after life saved
  7. 10 New ITV teen drama Tell Me Everything being filmed in Welwyn Garden City

“It is advised that you travel later, if possible. If you do travel now, we expect your journey will take up to 1 hour longer, and may involve different routes, carriers, or methods of transport.”

If you need someone to speak to, the Samaritans are available 24/7 on 116 123.

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News
Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A CGI visualisation of the proposals for BioPark. Picture: HG Group

Housing

'Welwyn will no longer have the right to call itself a garden city'

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Arsenal fan Danny Bailey

Tributes paid to Arsenal fan who died of COVID-19 'caught at Euros final'

Emma Bartholomew and Dan Mountney

Logo Icon
KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam

8 countries added to UK green travel list

Sarah Hussain

person
Artist impression of the proposed Sunset Studios development in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.

Film | Updated

Hollywood heads to Hertfordshire with £700m film and TV studios plans

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus