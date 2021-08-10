Person dies after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar
- Credit: Archant
A person has died after being hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar this afternoon.
At 2.33pm, Great Northern confirmed that all lines were closed after a person was seen on the railway, and this was followed by news at 2.47pm that they had been struck by a train.
“It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar,” tweeted Great Northern.
“All lines will remain closed whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”
Disruptions to services are continuing despite lines reopening between Stevenage and London following incident, with delays of up to an hour expected to last until 7.30pm.
“The effects of this incident are causing widespread disruption across the Great Northern network, as well as for trains on Thameslink routes via Finsbury Park,” said the rail provider.
“Trains which are on the way to the affected area might still finish their journeys early. Late-running trains may call at fewer stops en route. Some services will also be cancelled completely.
“It is advised that you travel later, if possible. If you do travel now, we expect your journey will take up to 1 hour longer, and may involve different routes, carriers, or methods of transport.”
If you need someone to speak to, the Samaritans are available 24/7 on 116 123.