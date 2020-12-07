Person hit by train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. Archant

A person has sadly been hit by a train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The news was announced by Great Northern Rail earlier this morning.

The rail group said tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we have to report a person being hit by a train.”

You may also want to watch:

All lines via Stevenage are disrupted while emergency services deal with this incident.

It is also expecting severe disruption to all services between Cambridge / Peterborough and London, as well as some services via Hertford North.

There are also rail replacement services between Stevenage and Royston.

For more see greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.

• Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is free to call and will not appear on your phone bill), or you can email jo@samaritans.org.