Person hit by train between Hitchin and Royston

Great Northern and Thameslink services have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Royston.

Emergency services have since dealt with incident, announced at 12am, but train services running through these stations could still be cancelled or delayed.

Disruption is expected to continue until 5pm.

- If you need to speak to someone, you can call Samaritans at any time for free on 116 123.

For the latest information on travel please go to greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-update.