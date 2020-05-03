Person hit by train between Hitchin and Royston
PUBLISHED: 16:14 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 03 May 2020
©2019 Archant
Great Northern and Thameslink services have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Royston.
Emergency services have since dealt with incident, announced at 12am, but train services running through these stations could still be cancelled or delayed.
Disruption is expected to continue until 5pm.
- If you need to speak to someone, you can call Samaritans at any time for free on 116 123.
For the latest information on travel please go to greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-update.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.