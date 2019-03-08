Updated
Hatfield road reopened 10 hours after telegraph pole crash
PUBLISHED: 17:58 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 29 April 2019
Archant
A road in Hatfield has reopened – almost 10 hours after a car collided with a telegraph pole.
Emergency services were called to Great North Road at 5.35am following reports of a crash, and the road wasn't fully cleared until 3.25pm – almost 10 hours later.
You may also want to watch:
The collision scene was cleared just after 9.30am, but the road from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar remained closed by police.
Two males had to be cut free by firefighters following the collision with a telegraph pole in Hatfield this morning.
It is still not clear if anyone was injured.