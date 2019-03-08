Advanced search

Hatfield road reopened 10 hours after telegraph pole crash

PUBLISHED: 17:58 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 29 April 2019

The road was fully cleared by 3.25pm. Picture: Will Lodge

The road was fully cleared by 3.25pm. Picture: Will Lodge

Archant

A road in Hatfield has reopened – almost 10 hours after a car collided with a telegraph pole.

Emergency services were called to Great North Road at 5.35am following reports of a crash, and the road wasn't fully cleared until 3.25pm – almost 10 hours later.

The collision scene was cleared just after 9.30am, but the road from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar remained closed by police.

Two males had to be cut free by firefighters following the collision with a telegraph pole in Hatfield this morning.

It is still not clear if anyone was injured.

Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

the road has been closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar. Picture: Tom Potter

