Welwyn Hatfield gets £21K to have a spring clean

PUBLISHED: 15:06 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 22 March 2019

Coronation Fountain in Welwyn Garden City on a sunny February 27, 2019. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Coronation Fountain in Welwyn Garden City on a sunny February 27, 2019. Picture: Andrew Brookes

The council has received a £21,434 funding boost to help the community clean up Welwyn Hatfield’s high streets and town centres, just in time for the Great British Spring Clean.

The funds, which come from the government’s High Street Community Clean-up Fund, will go towards community-led projects that aim to improve the appearance of high streets and town centres.

The council has identified a number of projects to spend the funding on, including deep cleaning both Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield town centres, and shopping parades around the borough; cleaning graffiti from subways in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield town centres; and providing extra litter picking equipment for community litter picks organised by new or existing groups.

A drive to get people involved in litter picks gets under way for the Great British Spring Clean between March 22 and April 19.

Residents are encouraged to take part, either by organising their own litter pick or joining one near them.

Organised by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, the campaign brings together individuals, community groups, businesses and councils with the aim of seeing up to half a million people helping to spruce up areas across the country.

The council will provide litter picking kits and recycling and refuse bags for collection.

The Welwyn Garden City BID will also be helping to deep clean Welwyn Garden City town centre, encouraging local businesses to get involved.

Durk Reyner, Head of Environment at WHBC, said: “Thanks to this government grant we will be able to work with our communities to clean up areas of our borough that we know residents and shoppers really value.

“This funding will help to improve the places where we shop, socialise and work and hopefully help to give residents and shoppers more pride in their local area.”

To request a litter picking kit and get involved, call 01707 357000 or contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.

To find out more about the Great British Spring Clean and to find a litter pick near you, visit www.keepbritaintidy.org

