Transport secretary and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps arrives at Number 10 Downing Street on July 10, 2022 - the day Boris Johnson announced his resignation plan - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps has launched a bid to lead the Conservative Party.

Following Boris Johnson's resignation announcement on Thursday, July 7, the transport secretary said the Tories have "lost sight" of their purpose.

Mr Shapps launched his bid to replace Mr Johnson in a statement.

He said: "I do think we have lost sight of what we should be about as a Conservative government.

"We should trust people and allow them to spend their money as they wish.

"We must map a clear path to lower taxes, not just expressing good intentions."

Mr Shapps said the Covid-19 pandemic involved an "unprecedented level of state interference in people's lives", as well as "extraordinary" public-sector spending.

"As Conservatives, we should tolerate the unnecessary continuation of neither," Mr Shapps said.

His statement continued: "We have had a two-and-a-half years of tactical government by an often distracted centre. This must end.

"We must be a strategic government, sober in its analysis and not chasing the next headline."

Mr Shapps said he had not spent the past two years "plotting" to remove Mr Johnson.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a plan to leave his post following the resignation of 59 of his MPs this week (beginning Monday, July 4).

Mr Johnson led his party to victory in 2019 with 43.9 percent of the popular vote, up from 42.4pc in 2017.

Since then, he has overseen the UK's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

He has also presided over a cost-of-living crisis - with the cost of a basket of goods rising faster in the UK than it is in the Euro area in Spring 2022.

Mr Johnson has been accused of being a "habitual liar" by multiple spokespeople, including Mumsnet.

Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat have also launched leadership bids.

Mr Shapps became Secretary of State for Transport in July 2019.

He has faced recent criticism for his handling of strike action at 14 railway firms throughout June.

"You've used your many media appearances to stress that your involvement would only hinder the negotiating process," a Welwyn Hatfield Labour Party spokesperson said.

"The truth is without you and your department sitting down at the table, there can be no settlement reached as there is no negotiating mandate for the rail operators."

Mr Shapps has also faced criticism for his handling of a funding crisis in Transport for London (TfL).

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2022 - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

On June 24, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "TfL have been left with no choice but to begin imminent preparations for a managed decline scenario which will mean further cuts to services.

"Time is running out and that is why I am once again urging the government to meet with me so that we can finally agree a sustainable, long-term funding deal that will protect not only London's economic recovery, but that of the whole country."

During his time in government, Mr Shapps has launched a Bus Back Better campaign to invest in local authorities' plans to transform bus networks.

He has also championed a campaign to encourage passengers to travel by rail in 2022, including the reorganisation of Great British Railways and a Great British Rail Sale.

In a Welwyn Hatfield Times interview last May, Mr Shapps said the sale was "phenomenally" successful.

He claimed his decisions as transport secretary will help boost economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, and he hailed travel "revolution".

Welwyn Hatfield MP and Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps speaks to the Welwyn Hatfield Times in May 2022 - Credit: Danny Loo

"There will be a changed world," Mr Shapps said.

"The patterns have definitely changed. The world isn't going to just return to how it was before."

He said it is important to embrace change, and accommodate flexible working patterns - particularly in commuter areas like Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Mr Shapps commanded 52.6pc of the vote share in Welwyn Hatfield in 2019.



