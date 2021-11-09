Exclusive

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps needed facial stitches in hospital after falling off his bike.

The Transport Secretary suffered facial injuries in Saturday's accident, which occurred while he was returning from visiting his parents, who live about 17 miles away from his home.

He explained: "I came off my bike when braking hard to avoid a car that I believed was likely to cut across me at a poorly marked junction.

"I was on a country lane and had the right of way - however, the road markings were extremely faint and in need of repainting, which led me to suspect the driver might assume he had right of way straight ahead."

Mr Shapps came off hands down but was thankfully wearing a helmet. The driver, who turned out to be a constituent, stopped and gave him a blanket and called Mr Shapps' family to pick him up.

The MP continued: “I travelled to the Urgent Care Centre at the QE II Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. They cleaned up and glued one of the cuts on my chin and asked me to go to the A&E at Lister Hospital in Stevenage, where a more specialist surgeon would be available for the cut on my lip.

“The Lister A&E doctor wanted a small operation to be carried out as elective surgery in the hospital theatre the following day. The minor procedure - which involved stitches under local anaesthetic - lasted about 20 minutes and I was discharged to recuperate.

“So really it’s a huge thanks to the staff at the QE2 and Lister, who were brilliant at patching me up and provided an excellent standard of service.

In and out of hospital after coming off my bike while out this weekend. Big thanks to brilliant NHS staff @enherts QE2 & Lister Hospitals who patched me up yesterday, followed by a minor op on my lip today. Thank goodness for bike helmet, without which it could have been worse! — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 7, 2021

“I’ve been cycling all my life, including some long cycles for charity. After all that time cycling, this is the first accident I’ve ever been involved in.

"No one is at fault, though I will be pointing out the poor road markings to County Highways as this added to confusion.

“Once recovered I look forward to getting straight back on my bike - which is actually my father’s old bike. A totally solid bike and, unlike me, sustained no damage at all.”