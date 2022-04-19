Grant Shapps takes in Ukrainian refugee family and their dog

Mr Shapps has room to house the family after his son went to university. - Credit: PA

Grant Shapps has welcomed a family and their dog into his Hertfordshire home after signing up for the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The Welwyn Hatfield MP registered for the programme back in May after being inspired by his family roots, confirming that he was hosting a six-year-old boy, his mother and 75-year-old grandmother, alongside their dog, Max, after they fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

“Today we’re delighted to welcome a three-generation Ukrainian family, along with their dog Max, to live with us in our home,” he tweeted.

“Whilst their country goes through the turmoil of Putin’s war, our country stands resolutely with the people of Ukraine.”

The transport secretary lives with his wife and three children, and was able to use a room in his house after his son left for university.

These people are literally fleeing their lives, they don’t know if their home will be there when they get back,” he continued.

“Their family is having to split up. Every time we get into a family conversation about it that’s literally where the conversation ends.”