Welwyn Hatfield MP pleased with government support for his constituency

PUBLISHED: 18:01 14 August 2020

Grant Shapps, the MP for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Richard Townshend.

Grant Shapps, the MP for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Richard Townshend.

Welwyn Hatfield’s MP has praised the government’s support for his constituency throughout the pandemic.

The latest figures show more than 14,000 people from Welwyn Hatfield have used the furlough scheme – which is due to finish at the end of October.

In total 14,700 jobs in Welwyn Hatfield have been protected via the furlough scheme, £13,200,000 to support self-employed people, £55,318,366 of Bounce Back Loans for small companies and £14,388,100.00 of business grants paid out.

MP Grant Shapps has spoken out about the government’s commitment to ‘protect both lives and livelihoods’ during the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

After seeing the latest figures, Grant said: “This has been a hugely challenging time for so many with uncertainty about jobs and businesses. That’s why I’m pleased that the government has done the right thing by helping as many people and businesses as possible through this pandemic.

“Sadly there are of course challenging times to come but rest assured, I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure the government continues to help people and businesses right here in Welwyn Hatfield as we come out of it.”

