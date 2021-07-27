Grant Shapps backs Hatfield charity’s learn to cycle programme

Published: 1:12 PM July 27, 2021

A children’s charity has seen their ‘Learn to Ride’ cycling programme backed by Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps after he visited them ahead of COVID-19 restrictions lifting last week.

As part of his constituency day, Mr Shapps went to Potential Kids in the Galleria to see how the cycling sessions they launched back in April were going.

Our MP was left impressed by what he saw, saying: “Potential Kids look to be doing brilliant work here.

“I’ve spent a bit of time talking to the leaders here and learning about their work, and the cycling programme more specifically.

“Cycling is great way to get from A to B. It’s healthy for you, and great for the planet.

You may also want to watch:

Learning to ride a bike as a child is something that all kids should experience, and it’s great to see that Potential Kids are helping make sure every child has that opportunity.”

Mr Shapps was left impressed by the charity's 'Learn to Ride' programme. - Credit: Grant Shapps MP

Potential Kids is a charity that provides learning, social and sport opportunities for neurodiverse children, with their ‘Learn to Ride’ programme giving 1-to-1 bike riding lessons.

Founder Angela Gaughan was delighted to be able to welcome Mr Shapps to the facility and explained the importance of the cycling programme.

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to talk with Grant Shapps about the joint project between Hatfield's Men's Sheds and Potential Kids,” she said.

“Being able to teach children and young people to ride and maintain a bike provides life-long skills that promote independence, mental health and self-esteem, whilst encouraging physical activity and time spent outdoors in the fresh air.”

Angela was also keen to thank the Galleria and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for backing the charity’s hub, garden and new kitchen, adding: “We are so grateful for the support we have received in developing this project.

“Our continued thanks go to Tim Sterling, centre director at the Galleria for our hub and garden, and to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for their support to build our new kitchen area.

“This will enable us to run fun cooking sessions for neurodiverse children, young people, their siblings, and families in the local area, using healthy ingredients grown in our very own garden.”