Grant Shapps believes Liz Truss has ‘the next 10 days’ to save PM role

Grant Shapps was speaking at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. - Credit: PA

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps believes ‘the next 10 days’ will be critical for Prime Minister Liz Truss if she is to save her job.

Speaking to the News Agents podcast at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, the former transport secretary suggest that the coming days will be ‘critical’ if she is to survive, but that it isn’t impossible.

“I think it is obvious to say that there is a limited period of time to turn things around from what’s been a choppy, difficult start,” he said.

“I think these next few days, by definition, is obviously the key moment. The next 10 days, of course, is a critical period, that goes without saying.

“It doesn’t mean it’s the end moment, one way or the other, it doesn’t mean that time will stop after 10 days.

“But I think it’s really important, if she’s going to turn it around, this is the time to do it.

“I think if you’re honest, the next 10 days is a critical period of time. She’s got a conference speech to make after a very difficult few days, she’s got the MPs coming back together again for the first time since things became choppy.

Prime Minister Liz Truss. - Credit: PA

“I mean, it’d be ludicrous to say anything else.

“But is it possible? Yes, it is possible, and I’m cheering her on to do it.”

Mr Shapps, who lost his role as transport secretary when Ms Truss became PM, thinks her survival will be determined by whether Conservative MPs feel she will cost them their seats at the General Election, expected in 2024.

“The question is for Conservative MPs, if they are in any case thinking ‘Well, I’m going to be out at the next election’, then they might as well roll the dice as it were, and elect a new leader,” he added.

Earlier this week, Mr Shapps welcomed the abandoning of plans to scrap the 45p tax rate from the Budget laid out by Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng.

“Times are tough, and this just wasn’t the right time to cut taxes for the better off in society,” he told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

“The priority right now should be supporting those who are less well off.”