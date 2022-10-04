Grant Shapps demands Budget supports those ‘less well off’

Grant Shapps has spoken out on the Government's budget. - Credit: PA

Grant Shapps has called for the Government’s Budget to support those ‘less well off’, as he welcomed the abandoning of plans to scrap the 45p tax rate.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, made a U-turn on his plans to scrap income tax for higher earners after a nationwide backlash, and now Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing mounting anger from Conservative MPs over her refusal to increasing benefits in line with inflation.

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps has now called on the Government to support those who need it.

“I welcome the news from the Chancellor that the government is abandoning plans to scrap the 45p tax rate,” he said.

Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss are under pressure following budget announcements. - Credit: PA

“Times are tough, and this just wasn’t the right time to cut taxes for the better off in society.

“The priority right now should be supporting those who are less well off, which is precisely what the government is doing with its energy price cap.

“From knocking on doors in Welham Green this weekend I know that many of my constituents share these views.”