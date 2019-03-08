Welwyn Hatfield MP says Boris has 'mountain to climb' on Brexit

The MP for Welwyn Hatfield said Boris Johnson has "a mountain to climb" on Brexit given Parliament's current make-up.

Boris Johnson became the Conservative Party's leader and the country's new Prime Minister by 92,153 votes to Jeremy Hunt's 46,656 today (July 23).

Reacting to this news, MP Grant Shapps said Brexit was "a big job for the new Prime Minister to do".

"With no parliamentary agreement on the best way forward for Brexit and the majority unchanged, the new leader will have a mountain to climb.

"That said, I think Boris will project a very positive vision about how Britain can be an open and diverse nation, focussing on a new sense of direction for the UK in the world."

He added the result was "fascinating" as "six months ago commentators had written Boris Johnson off, saying that he had no chance of winning".

"For my part, I never forget that the people I am privileged to serve are right here in the place I call home: Welwyn Hatfield.

"So my number one priority will remain to ensure that I do everything possible to solve their problems and to serve our community.

"Of course, I'll never be able to fix everything as the MP, but I will always promise to try my best."

Mr Shapps' rival, Labour parliamentary candidate Rosie Newbigging, said Mr Johnson will be "an absolute disaster for the country", but welcomed that this could mean a general election was itching closer.

"There is a wafer thin majority [for the Conservatives in the UK parliament] and this may get thinner as people defect to other parties.

She said she was ready for a general election fight: "And I'm ready to be the Welwyn Hatfield MP."

Mr Johnson is set to take up residence in Number 10 tomorrow, after Theresa May's resignation later on today.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times has also contacted MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden but is yet to receive a response.