Grant Shapps to offer home to Ukrainian refugees as part of new programme

Grant Shapps confirmed in a tweet this morning that he will be signing up for Homes for Ukraine. - Credit: PA

Grant Shapps has confirmed that he and his family plan to take in Ukrainian refugees as part of a new programme launched today.

The Welwyn Hatfield MP said he would be registering for the Homes for Ukraine programme, designed to make it easier for displaced people to enter Britain following Russian’s invasion of Ukraine last month.

“We've spent the past few weeks as a family discussing the devastating situation in Ukraine, and so we intend to apply today to join other UK households in offering our home to provide refuge to Ukrainians until it is safe for them to return to their country,” he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Ukrainian refugees load their belongings onto a bus in France. - Credit: PA

Mr Shapps lives in Hertfordshire with his wife Belinda and their three children, son Hadley and twins Tabytha and Noa.

The transport secretary has so far been the only minister to sign up to the programme, but former health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed he would be allowing refugees to stay in his constituency home in West Suffolk.