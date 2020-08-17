Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield’s Grant Shapps up for MP of the year award

PUBLISHED: 11:20 17 August 2020

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative MP Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative MP Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Archant

Grant Shapps has been nominated for an award that could see him named 2020’s Member of Parliament of the year.

The Welwyn Hatfield MP and transport secretary, who had represented his constituency since 2005, was nominated for Patchwork Foundation’s People’s Choice Awards – with the announcement being made public on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Shapps is on the list alongside other Hertfordshire MPs including Bim Afolami, Conservative for Hitchin and Harpenden, and Daisy Cooper, Liberal Democrat for St Albans, as well a former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman, and the only Green MP Caroline Lucas.

Patchwork Foundation are a non-partisan charity that supports the participation of young people in democracy and civil society.

You can cast your vote for the People’s Choice award before the end of August 31 here patchworkfoundation.org.uk/our-work/mp-of-the-year-awards/peoples_choice.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after ‘inappropriate contact’ with boy at Hatfield Asda

Police would like to speak with this man about a suspicious incident at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Year 6 pupils from Welwyn Hatfield prepare for the next step after saying goodbye to primary school in lockdown

Twins Thomas and Jake from St Philip Howard School. Mum Claire said:

Welwyn Hatfield restaurant owner ‘suprised’ at success of Eat Out to Help Out scheme

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

Which Welwyn Hatfield restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police appeal after ‘inappropriate contact’ with boy at Hatfield Asda

Police would like to speak with this man about a suspicious incident at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Year 6 pupils from Welwyn Hatfield prepare for the next step after saying goodbye to primary school in lockdown

Twins Thomas and Jake from St Philip Howard School. Mum Claire said:

Welwyn Hatfield restaurant owner ‘suprised’ at success of Eat Out to Help Out scheme

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

Which Welwyn Hatfield restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield’s Grant Shapps up for MP of the year award

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative MP Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Potters Bar go clear at the top after a comfortable and dominant win in the West Herts murk

Jigar Mehta bowled superbly in Potters Bars win at West Herts. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Year 6 pupils from Welwyn Hatfield prepare for the next step after saying goodbye to primary school in lockdown

Twins Thomas and Jake from St Philip Howard School. Mum Claire said:

Community group for retired and people with disabilities reopens in Hatfield

The Jim McDonald Centre

Police appeal after ‘inappropriate contact’ with boy at Hatfield Asda

Police would like to speak with this man about a suspicious incident at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police