Welwyn Hatfield’s Grant Shapps up for MP of the year award

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative MP Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office, Archant

Grant Shapps has been nominated for an award that could see him named 2020’s Member of Parliament of the year.

The Welwyn Hatfield MP and transport secretary, who had represented his constituency since 2005, was nominated for Patchwork Foundation’s People’s Choice Awards – with the announcement being made public on Saturday.

Mr Shapps is on the list alongside other Hertfordshire MPs including Bim Afolami, Conservative for Hitchin and Harpenden, and Daisy Cooper, Liberal Democrat for St Albans, as well a former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman, and the only Green MP Caroline Lucas.

Patchwork Foundation are a non-partisan charity that supports the participation of young people in democracy and civil society.

You can cast your vote for the People’s Choice award before the end of August 31 here patchworkfoundation.org.uk/our-work/mp-of-the-year-awards/peoples_choice.