Welwyn Hatfield MP joins Network Rail for Great British Clean Up

Published: 4:00 PM June 10, 2021

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps joined Network Rail staff in cleaning up Hatfield station as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean.

The secretary of state for transport donned gloves and wielded a litter pick as he and staff cleared up the outside of the station.

The MP said: “I’ve challenged Network Rail to clean up the network as much as possible before people start coming back, as we hope, get to the next stage of the unlock.

Grant Shapps picking up litter at Hatfield station. - Credit: Jacob Groet

“I think it’s really important to make people feel more confident about being on the railway. I’m a big believer that if people find that the environment around them is clean, they feel happier and healthier. It helps people’s mental health [and] also helps with physical health as well.

“The Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic initiative, and I’m incredibly happy to be able to support it.”

The secretary of state for transport has been challenging Network Rail to clean up stations ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing. - Credit: Jacob Groet

To find out more about Keep Britain Tidy, visit www.keepbritaintidy.org.