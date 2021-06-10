News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Welwyn Hatfield MP joins Network Rail for Great British Clean Up

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 4:00 PM June 10, 2021   
Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps with Network Rail staff outside Hatfield station. - Credit: Jacob Groet

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps joined Network Rail staff in cleaning up Hatfield station as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean.

The secretary of state for transport donned gloves and wielded a litter pick as he and staff cleared up the outside of the station.

The MP said: “I’ve challenged Network Rail to clean up the network as much as possible before people start coming back, as we hope, get to the next stage of the unlock.

Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps picking up litter at Hatfield station. - Credit: Jacob Groet

“I think it’s really important to make people feel more confident about being on the railway. I’m a big believer that if people find that the environment around them is clean, they feel happier and healthier. It helps people’s mental health [and] also helps with physical health as well.

“The Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic initiative, and I’m incredibly happy to be able to support it.”

Grant Shapps

The secretary of state for transport has been challenging Network Rail to clean up stations ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing. - Credit: Jacob Groet

To find out more about Keep Britain Tidy, visit www.keepbritaintidy.org

You may also want to watch:

Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

WGC BID

Welwyn Garden City gets its own outdoor seating for the summer

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Cathy Asher Slimming World

‘Inspiring’ slimmer opens up about weight loss journey

Dan Mountney

person
Fish and Chips

What are your favourite chippies in the Welwyn Hatfield?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Christie Frewin sadly died on January 27, 2021.

Christie Frewin's mother wishes for 'thorough investigation'

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus