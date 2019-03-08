Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate says track record speaks for itself

Below is what the Conservative candidate Grant Shapps, who is the current Transport Secretary, had to say:

"Welwyn Hatfield is my home and it's where my wife, Belinda, and I bring up our three children, plus two dogs and two cats.

Living here, we get to experience what's going on first hand. When residents approach me, I'm often already up to speed from my own personal knowledge.

For example, twelve months ago the organisation that runs Gosling's announced they would close the sports hall. I thought this was completely unacceptable.

I hauled leisure bosses into my office and persuaded them to u-turn. The sports hall remains open to this day.

Back in March I became frustrated by the slow pace of progress on a development in Welwyn Garden City. The Wheat Quarter was being held back by arguments over the refurbishment of the pedestrian bridge that connects both sides of our town.

I took action, tackled Network Rail's chief executive and the renewal of the bridge, including lighting and a new lift, have now been agreed.

I have strongly supported successful bids to bring millions of pounds to both Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City. Hatfield is already seeing big improvements, with more money allocated to both towns for rejuvenation as a result.

For all these local successes, Brexit dominates this election, but I've found that - regardless of how people voted in the referendum - most people just want to bring this elongated chapter to a close.

Fortunately we have a great deal ready to go. So if you vote Conservative and we win this election, we can focus on issues that concern you, like building up the NHS, levelling up school funding, fighting crime and both improving and greening up transport.

If we don't seize this moment to elect a Conservative government then Parliament could spend another five years going round in circles. Stuck. Unable to focus on the priorities that matter to us in Welwyn Hatfield.

I believe my track record of caring about our local community and my party's deal to move on from Brexit means that I offer a unique reason to lend your vote to me at this coming General Election".

If you want to apply to vote in this election please go to: gov.uk/register-to-vote by 11.59pm on November 26.