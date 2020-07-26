Welwyn Hatfield MP jets off to Spain before quarantine measures announced

Grant Shapps, the MP for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Richard Townshend. Richard Townshend Photography

After jetting off to Spain yesterday, it is likely Welwyn Hatfield’s MP will have to self-isolate when he returns.

"What was your reaction when you heard the transport secretary had been trapped by his own quarantine?"



Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab says it shows the "risk for the everyone" - and is that a hint of a smile?



Latest from #Ridge: https://t.co/N9TQPqYC7R pic.twitter.com/ud166gqCMg — Sophy Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) July 26, 2020

Grant Shapps, who lives in the constituency, was swept up in the new rules that require anyone returning from Spain, including the Canary and Balearic Islands, on or after July 26 to quarantine for 14 days.

The rules were announced yesterday, by the Foreign Office and Commonwealth Office, hours after Mr Shapps arrived for his family holiday according to the BBC.

This morning, Sky News’ Sophie Ridge asked the foreign secretary Dominic Raab: “What was your reaction when you heard the transport secretary had been trapped by his own quarantine?”

Mr Raab, who had spoken to Mr Shapps during that afternoon, said: “I think like anyone he empathises with many other people going through that” and recognises “targeted measures” have to be taken to protect the public.

Late on Saturday the government still said Spain was safe for travel. Shouldn't it have warned people about a possible quarantine?



"Vague advice" creates "more uncertainty" says @DominicRaab and fast action was needed but "I appreciate" the cut off "can be disruptive"#Ridge pic.twitter.com/ljrg4w0uiy — Sophy Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) July 26, 2020

According to the Government, if you are undertaking essential policing or essential government work in the UK within 14 days of your arrival you do not need to self-isolate, however, the Department for Transport has said the Welwyn Hatfield MP will self-isolate on return under the current rules.