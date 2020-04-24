Welwyn Hatfield MP gives government’s daily coronavirus update

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps speaking to the media on College Green in Westminster, London. Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA PA Wire/PA Images

The MP for Welwyn Hatfield is giving the government’s daily coronavirus press briefing at Number 10.

WATCH LIVE: #coronavirus press conference (24 April 2020)



Speakers:

@grantshapps, Transport Secretary

Dr Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer https://t.co/J5ksECh6FW — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 24, 2020

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is currently being quizzed by journalists on social distancing, testing and transport.

He said that there is “tentative signs we are making progress” with the social distancing measures and lockdown.