Welwyn Hatfield MP gives government’s daily coronavirus update

PUBLISHED: 17:21 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 24 April 2020

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps speaking to the media on College Green in Westminster, London. Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA

The MP for Welwyn Hatfield is giving the government’s daily coronavirus press briefing at Number 10.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is currently being quizzed by journalists on social distancing, testing and transport.

He said that there is “tentative signs we are making progress” with the social distancing measures and lockdown.

