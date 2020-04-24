Welwyn Hatfield MP gives government’s daily coronavirus update
PUBLISHED: 17:21 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 24 April 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
The MP for Welwyn Hatfield is giving the government’s daily coronavirus press briefing at Number 10.
You may also want to watch:
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is currently being quizzed by journalists on social distancing, testing and transport.
He said that there is “tentative signs we are making progress” with the social distancing measures and lockdown.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.