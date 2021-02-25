News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield MP receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Matt Powell

Published: 4:00 PM February 25, 2021   
Grant Shapps

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps receiving his COVID-19 vaccine - Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps has thanked NHS staff and volunteers after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination yesterday at the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus.

The vaccination centre caters for four different GP surgeries in Hatfield and currently vaccinates around 350 people per day.

Mr Shapps becomes the first cabinet minister to have received a jab for the coronavirus, having had treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma 21 years ago.

He spoke to volunteers and staff outside the centre before entering to have his first dose, and to tour the centre.

Mr Shapps said: “I received my call from the GP surgery to come for my first vaccination - actually I was so surprised to receive the call I actually called back and checked they got it right. Turns out that it’s because a couple of decades ago I had cancer and have been in remission for a very long time from that - but here we are.

“The most important thing is this: when you’re called for your jab, make sure you book it in and make sure you go and get it, and together we can protect each other.”

