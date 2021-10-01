Grant Shapps exclusive - ‘There is absolutely no need to panic buy fuel’

Published: 10:09 AM October 1, 2021

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has urged people to stop panic buying fuel as the ongoing crisis shows little sign of improvement.

There have been long queues at petrol stations across the country over the past week after a lack of HGV drivers started to affect supply chains.

Supplies at independent forecourts are not improving according to the Petrol Retailers Association, and Mr Shapps has called for people to stop panic buying to end the crisis in an exclusive interview with the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

“I would say there is absolutely no need to panic buy,” he said.

“There is plenty of fuel in the country, at refineries and storage centres.

You may also want to watch:

“The peaks in demand we are seeing now have led to localised shortages at petrol pumps, and if we all fill up at our normal rate, then the shortages will come to an end.”

An estimated shortage of more than 100,000 HGV has led to the crisis. - Credit: PA

An estimated shortage of more than 100,000 HGV drivers has caused the crisis, with Mr Shapps pointing to the impact of COVID-19 as the main cause.

“People’s main concern as they’ve been filling up over the last few days has obviously been about future supply, which has been generated from reports of a shortage of HGV drivers to deliver fuel,” he said.

“A major cause of that shortage is undeniably COVID-19. The pandemic has delayed over 40,000 new HGV drivers from taking their driving tests.

“It’s not just a UK problem, in Europe there are HGV driver shortages as well – 124,000 in Poland alone.

“Now that the economy has picked up, we’ve ramped up our testing capacity to get those new HGV drivers on our roads and delivering the things we need – not least, fuel to petrol pumps. As a result of our actions, more than twice as many tests for new HGV drivers are available than pre-COVID.

“There has also been an HGV driver shortage for many years now, largely because of the poor working conditions, facilities and pay of HGV drivers.

“Because of the current situation we’ve seen driver pay increase, which is a good start in making sure our drivers are compensated fairly for their skilled work.

“On top of this already real situation, COVID restricted the ability for DVSA to test new drivers which has contributed to the shortfall we see today, which we are trying hard to reverse.”

The Department for Transport has introduced 18 new measures to ease the supply problems, while Mr Shapps has reaffirmed that there is no shortage of fuel.

Queues at the Oldings Corner Tesco Extra store where Mr Shapps was due to speak. - Credit: Matthew Smith

“As I’ve said, there is more than enough fuel in the country- it’s the local petrol stations where the shortages are and if we consume petrol and diesel at normal rates then that peak in demand will subside,” he said.

“We’re taking decisive steps to alleviate pressures on the logistics system as we work through that backlog of HGV driving tests: short term visas for foreign HGV drivers, creating fast HGV testing, launching a skills bootcamp, creating a new apprenticeship scheme, bringing in the army to help with HGV testing, as well as putting a limited number of military tanker drivers on standby – 18 measures in total – to ease pressure on supply chains.”

Mr Shapps believes that the HGV industry must become more attractive to work in to avoid another crisis in the future.

“Long term, though, I think we need to make this a much more attractive industry to work in,” he continued.

“Working conditions need to improve for drivers, and I welcome the recent increases to the wages of HGV drivers.

“If we want a strong domestic HGV driver force, we need to make that career enticing to potential new starters.

“In terms of future fuel problems- let’s not forget that one in seven new cars are now electric, and in just over eight years’ time all new cars will be electric. Based on this, fuel supply problems are likely to be a thing of the past.”

Mr Shapps also revealed more on why he missed an event at the Oldings Corner Tesco Extra store about the installation of electric vehicle charging stations as part of the retailer’s Great Big Green Week.

“The simple answer is that I needed to dedicate as much time as possible to solving these shortages, and was attending meetings with officials and colleagues to deliver the package of measures we are now implementing to deal with the issue.”