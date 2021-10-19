Grant Shapps pays tribute after death of David Amess

Published: 11:04 AM October 19, 2021

Grant Shapps has paid tribute to Sir David Amess after the Southend West MP was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea last Friday.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder, with tributes flooding over the past week.

The Welwyn Hatfield MP said he was shocked and upset when he received the news about David describing him as a "dedicated, thoughtful man, a true Parliamentarian and a tremendous colleague".

A police officer arranges flowers and tributes outside Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died on Friday. - Credit: PA

He said: “My memories of him will always be as a positive, friendly, and unendingly helpful at guiding new MPs - as he did with me more than once when I was first elected.

“No one deserves to have their life taken like this. David was murdered doing what he always saw as his number one priority - helping his constituents.

“The fact that he always conducted his surgeries so openly is testament to his belief in being accessible to his electors and makes it all the more shocking that he was the target of this heinous crime.

“I will always remember David as a true gent, who fought for what he believed and the people he represented with conviction and determination.

“He will be missed dearly by everyone in the House of Commons, regardless of political party or background - above all, because he represented the very best of the meaning of public service.”

Flowers and tributes at the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died on Friday. - Credit: PA

Sir David Amess is the second MP to die at a constituency event in the past five years, following the murder of Jo Cox in 2016.

Mr Shapps admitted that he will have to make changes to the way he holds surgeries, but has refused to let the events of last Friday stop him from ‘serving the people’.

“It’s very important that elected representatives are able to continue to meet and talk to the public without being inhibited,” he said.

“We will all take stock, and assess our own arrangements in different ways. I did that following the tragic murder of Jo Cox and will do so again now.

“However, I am determined that nothing will stop me from carrying out my duties.

“This means regularly making myself available to my constituents and working hard to represent the needs of Welwyn Hatfield.

“I will not let anyone get in the way of doing my job and serving the people who need my help.”