Grant Shapps considering Conservative leadership bid to replace Boris Johnson

Grant Shapps is considering 'throwing his hat into the ring' for the Tory leadership, according to BBC News. - Credit: PA

Grant Shapps is considering making a bid to become Conservative party leader after the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A number of leadership bids have already been launched to replace Mr Johnson, who quit on Thursday, with transport secretary and Welwyn Hatfield MP Mr Shapps considering ‘throwing his hat into the ring’, according to BBC News.

The contest is already underway with Tom Tugendhat launching his bid, while attorney general Suella Braverman and Steve Baker are both likely to stand, but defence secretary Ben Wallace appears to be the current favourite.

Grant Shapps is expected to be joined in the leadership race by a number of senior Tories. - Credit: PA

Foreign secretary Liz Truss, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, ex-foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt and former health secretary Sajid Javid – who revolted against the Prime Minister alongside Mr Shapps – are also expected to run.

But some senior Conservatives have already said they will not be running, including Matt Hancock, Michael Gove and deputy prime minister Dominic Raab.

Junior transport minister Robert Courts has backed his boss for the Tory leadership, claiming Mr Shapps has the ‘experience’ required.

“Because of the challenges the country has, because we’re still pulling out of the pandemic and cost of living issues,” he said on BBC’s Newsnight.

“I think we need someone who has experience and someone able to campaign and deliver.

Transport minister Robert Courts has backed Mr Shapps for the Conservative leadership. - Credit: PA

“Someone like Grant Shapps, my boss, would be a great choice.

“I’ve seen him work at close quarters and I think he has done an outstanding job.”

Mr Johnson resigned after desperately attempting to cling to power following a flood of resignations which saw almost 60 Conservative MPs quit a number of government roles.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street following his resignation as Conservative leader on Thursday. - Credit: PA

Any leadership candidate must secure the backing of Tory MPs, with the final two candidates going to a ballot of Conservative members.

According to the BBC, the contenders are likely to be whittled down to two by the end of July, with a leadership contest taking place over the summer, with hopes a new leader would be in place by the start of September, in time for the party's annual conference a month later.