Grant Shapps denies he offered to be caretaker PM

Grant Shapps has denied claims he offered to be caretaker Prime Minister if Liz Truss quits as leader.

According to Sky News, the former transport secretary and Welwyn Hatfield MP is rumoured to have put himself forward to lead the country if Ms Truss quits.

With pressure mounting on the Prime Minister following the Budget announcements, the Conservative Party conference and the Tories hitting record lows in the polls, her time in charge could be running out.

But a spokesman for the MP has told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that Mr Shapps has ‘no idea’ of the source of the rumours, and that Ms Truss should be given time to get on with her job.

“Grant has absolutely no idea where this story has come from given that he has not offered to take over as a caretaker PM or expressed any interest in doing so,” said the spokesman.

“He believes that whilst Liz Truss has had a difficult couple of weeks, she should be given the time and space to govern and he is encouraging fellow backbenchers to provide her with a platform to get on with the job.

“He also appreciates that Liz has resolved some mistakes, including the issue about reducing the 45p tax rate and is encouraged by plans to widen experience in the government and update the country on economic plans this month, rather than waiting until next.”

Last week, Mr Shapps suggested Ms Truss had just 10 days to save her job, telling the News Agents podcast: “I think it is obvious to say that there is a limited period of time to turn things around from what’s been a choppy, difficult start.

“I think these next few days, by definition, is obviously the key moment. The next 10 days, of course, is a critical period, that goes without saying.

“It doesn’t mean it’s the end moment, one way or the other, it doesn’t mean that time will stop after 10 days.

“But I think it’s really important, if she’s going to turn it around, this is the time to do it.

“I mean, it’d be ludicrous to say anything else.

“But is it possible? Yes, it is possible, and I’m cheering her on to do it.”