Grant Shapps to volunteer as caretaker Prime Minister if Liz Truss goes

If reports are to be believed, Grant Shapps is looking to be caretaker leader if Liz Truss goes. - Credit: PA

Could Grant Shapps become caretaker Prime Minister if Liz Truss quits?

According to Sky News, the former transport secretary and Welwyn Hatfield MP – who backed Rishi Sunak during the leadership race – is rumoured to have put himself forward to lead the country if Ms Truss goes.

With pressure mounting on the Prime Minister following the Budget announcements, the Conservative Party conference and the Tories hitting record lows in the poll, her time in charge looks to be running out.

Last week, Mr Shapps suggested Ms Truss had just 10 days to save her job, telling the News Agents podcast: “I think it is obvious to say that there is a limited period of time to turn things around from what’s been a choppy, difficult start.

“I think these next few days, by definition, is obviously the key moment. The next 10 days, of course, is a critical period, that goes without saying.”

Furthermore, The Times claims that Mr Shapps has been collecting the views of other Tory MPs in efforts to oust the Prime Minister.

“The Samsung Galaxy Fold looks like any other smartphone rather than a concealed weapon, but news that Grant Shapps has purchased one ought to send a frisson of fear through Liz Truss’s inner circle,” wrote chief political commentator Tim Shipman.

“The former transport secretary, dismissed by the prime minister when she took power, was gleefully showing colleagues his new gadget at Conservative Party conference last week.

“The phone opens to create a double-sized screen on which Shapps can read his new spreadsheet, where he is recording the views of Tory MPs about Truss and her plans. The data is not encouraging for the PM.

“Shapps, who led a rebellion against Theresa May and then organised Boris Johnson’s leadership victory, had, by Tuesday evening, recorded 237 recent conversations with MPs on their doubts about Truss and her libertarian economic policies.

“His to-do list included 57 coffees with colleagues. Shapps’s spreadsheet already contained more than 6,000 historic ‘data points’ from previous conversations with MPs.

“Behind the scenes, he is understood to have been in contact with both Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, in a bid to gauge whether they are prepared to join an effort to oust Truss.”