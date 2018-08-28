Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Hatfield MP calls for freeze on Gosling Sports Hall closure

PUBLISHED: 13:09 09 January 2019

Welwyn Hatfield's MP Grant Shapps has called for a moratorium on the closure of Gosling sports hall. Picture: Danny Loo/Grant Shapps

Welwyn Hatfield's MP Grant Shapps has called for a moratorium on the closure of Gosling sports hall. Picture: Danny Loo/Grant Shapps

Archant/Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps, MP for Welwyn Hatfield, has called on GLL to impose a moratorium on the closure of Gosling Sports Hall on March 31.

The MP sent a representative to the second of three public meetings today at Gosling Sports Park, as he is busy with Brexit-related matters in Westminster.

Gosling operator GLL is hosting three meetings this week to address public concern about the move, where campaigners also asked for a grace period.

READ MORE: Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

He told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “I will be calling for a moratorium and have demanded an urgent meeting with GLL, who didn’t have the courtesy to inform me about this in advance of them sneaking it out on Christmas Eve.”

On Twitter yesterday he said he was ”extremely concerned” at the news.

Updates to follow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Burglars steal safe from house in Welwyn Garden City

Burglars broke into a house in Welwyn Garden City and stole a safe.

Most Read

2018 Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards - the winners revealed

2018 Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards

10 of the prettiest Peak District towns and villages

10 of the prettiest Peak District villages

10 great walks in the Peak District

The view towards Hathersage

10 of the best spa breaks in and around Derbyshire

Losehill House

Why you should visit Hilton Wild Wood Nature Reserve

Black cap Photo: Amy Lewis

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

National Trophy cyclo-cross disappointment for Welwyn Wheelers’ Joe Kiely

Welwyn Wheelers' Joe Kiely (right) was third on the day and overall after the final round of the National Trophy Cyclo-cross series. Picture: WELWYN WHEELERS

Welwyn Hatfield Council makes new call for sites to build on

L: Inspector Melvyn Middleton at a Local Plan hearing in 2017. R: Welwyn Hatfield green belt land. Picture: WHBC/Save Symondshyde

Welwyn Hatfield MP calls for freeze on Gosling Sports Hall closure

Welwyn Hatfield's MP Grant Shapps has called for a moratorium on the closure of Gosling sports hall. Picture: Danny Loo/Grant Shapps

Welwyn Garden City mum: ‘Every day all I want is my son back’

Anthony Chapman and proud dad Michael. Picture: Supplied by Cheryl Chapman

The Favourite made in Hatfield wins 12 BAFTA nominations

Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill and Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite, which was filmed on location at Hatfield House. This scene was shot in the Library at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists