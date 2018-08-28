Welwyn Hatfield MP calls for freeze on Gosling Sports Hall closure

Welwyn Hatfield's MP Grant Shapps has called for a moratorium on the closure of Gosling sports hall. Picture: Danny Loo/Grant Shapps Archant/Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps, MP for Welwyn Hatfield, has called on GLL to impose a moratorium on the closure of Gosling Sports Hall on March 31.

The MP sent a representative to the second of three public meetings today at Gosling Sports Park, as he is busy with Brexit-related matters in Westminster.

Gosling operator GLL is hosting three meetings this week to address public concern about the move, where campaigners also asked for a grace period.

He told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “I will be calling for a moratorium and have demanded an urgent meeting with GLL, who didn’t have the courtesy to inform me about this in advance of them sneaking it out on Christmas Eve.”

On Twitter yesterday he said he was ”extremely concerned” at the news.

