Grant Shapps backs Boris Johnson ahead of no confidence vote in PM

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps has pledged his support to Boris Johnson ahead of the no confidence vote in the PM. - Credit: PA

Grant Shapps has confirmed he will be supporting Boris Johnson ahead of a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister this evening.

The vote was triggered after 54 Conservative MPs wrote to the 1922 Committee chairman, Sir Graham Brady, who confirmed a ballot would be held between 6pm and 8pm this evening.

“The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded,” said Sir Brady in a statement.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 18:00 and 20:00 today Monday, June 6 - details to be confirmed.

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the anno will be released later today.”

Welwyn Hatfield MP and transport secretary Grant Shapps has given his support to Mr Johnson, tweeting: “With the cost of living rising, war in Europe and an economy to recover after Covid, now is not the time for a distracting and divisive leadership contest.

“Boris Johnson has my support - we must back him to get on with the job of delivering for the British people.”

Mr Shapps is among the 16 of the 22 members of the cabinet to have already backed the PM ahead of the no confidence vote, which comes after Mr Johnson was booed by crowds when he arrived for a thanksgiving service for the Queen Platinum Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday.