Grant Shapps backs Boris Johnson after Sue Gray partygate report published

Grant Shapps has backed Boris Johnson after the Sue Gray report in rule-breaking Downing Street parties was published last week.

Ms Gray investigated 16 events – some of which police found to breach COVID-19 rules – and her report criticised the culture and leadership of the government.

Despite widespread criticism and votes of no confidence in the Prime Minister, Welwyn Hatfield MP Mr Shapps has come to the defence of Mr Johnson.

“The Prime Minister has apologised and, as Sue Gray's report confirms, is already making the necessary changes in No10 to ensure these mistakes cannot happen again,” he tweeted last week.

“Now it's time to get on with the job and deliver on the issues that matter most to the British people.”

The Welwyn Hatfield Times contacted Mr Shapps for further comment, but received no response.

Back in January, when news of the parties in Downing Street first emerged, the transport secretary told this newspaper of his ‘anger’, having not been able to see his seriously ill father.

“As someone who was unable to see my own dad who spent four months in hospital seriously ill during COVID restrictions and not knowing whether we would ever see him again, I share the public anger about reports of lockdown breaking events. Holding parties was unacceptable at that time,” said Mr Shapps.

But, after new pictures obtained by ITV News showed Mr Johnson appearing to toast Conservative Party colleagues at a leaving do for the then-communications chief Lee Cain, Mr Shapps jumped to the PM’s defence.

“The question is, was he down there partying? No, clearly not - he'd gone by to say thanks and raise a glass to a colleague who was leaving,” he told Sky News.

“The police have spent a lot of time with a lot of people and a lot of resources crawling over it and they've come to their conclusion - as we know he wasn't fined for that event.

“It looks to me like he goes down on his way out of the office and thanks the staff and raises a glass and doesn't in his mind recognise that as a party."