Several small Welwyn Hatfield businesses benefit from grant scheme

PUBLISHED: 17:40 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 14 September 2020

A picture of the grant scheme winners. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Six small Welwyn Hatfield businesses have received a cash boost, thanks to the council’s Small Grants Scheme.

In March and April, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council encouraged small businesses in the borough to apply for a business grant of up to £1,000.

The following businesses celebrated their success with their awards: Slumbering Hound, Pedigrees ‘n’ Pooches, Aries VR Ltd, Gate2Pharma, Agogos and Right At Home.

Dee from Slumbering Hound: “I am thrilled to have been chosen for this small business grant. Help like this doesn’t come along very often and I decided to grab it with both hands. After all the lockdown stress, this money will help me get back on my feet again and go towards making Slumbering Hound a ‘paw’fect destination for Hertfordshire dogs and dog lovers.”

Rana from Gate2pharma said: “We’re an NHS pharmacy providing prescriptions and free delivery services to care homes, domiciliary and individual patients. We help patients to manage their medication. This award will be help us to deliver a fast and efficient service.”

Victoria, from Pedigrees ‘n’ Pooches, was also grateful for the cash boost. She said: “So excited to receive this award which will be a huge help in building awareness of my business and bring more people through the door. One day, I hope to become a training centre for future dog groomers.”

Keith from Right At Home commented: “It’s heartbreaking when people ring you to get help for themselves or another family member and we have to say sorry we do not have the capacity to support them. Having this grant means we can afford extra resources to recruit more caring people and support more elderly and vulnerable people in our communities.”

Kennedy from Aries VR: “Totally didn’t see expect this. It was the toughest panel I’ve ever presented to! This experience has been a huge confidence boost as well as a boost to building my business, especially after having faced numerous rejections in getting some pre-startup capital for Aries VR.”

Councillor Bernard Sarson, executive member regeneration, economic development and partnerships, said: “Behind every small business is a person or group of people with the drive and ambition to create jobs and make our communities great places to work and play. They are vital to a thriving local economy and now more than ever, we need to do all we can to help our business community recover, rebuild and start to prosper again.”

For information on how to apply and general help and advice, visit www.inwelwynhatfieldbusinessmatters.org.uk/.

