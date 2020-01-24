Last orders taken as Grade II listed Potters Bar pub shuts down

The Chequers in 2008. Picture: Jill Hellary. Archant

A pub in Potters Bar which is also a Grade II listed building has been shut - but may reopen in the future.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Chequers in 2008. Picture: Jill Hellary. The Chequers in 2008. Picture: Jill Hellary.

The Chequers Pub on Coopers Lane was run by Gill and Paul Englefield before they decided to call last orders the day before New Years Eve.

The couple said on Facebook that they had moved to Potters Bar in 2000 only expecting to stay a few years, but instead stayed until December 30.

"We as a family have had good times, and occasionally not so good, but we have been lucky to have met and been part of many wonderful people's lives, and they have been a major part of our lives," the couple said. "We take with us great memories of our time at The Chequers, memories of all the staff who have worked with us over the years, all the events over the years attended by so many people and families, and the support of customers some of whom have been with us from our first day."

Dave Frame, who has been a regular at The Chequers for many years and lives five minutes away, said many of his friends and residents are concerned by what happens next to the pub.

Chequers darts team outing from1955. Picture: Dave Frame. Chequers darts team outing from1955. Picture: Dave Frame.

"There are various rumours but we're unfortunately unable to get to the actual truth in regard to its future," Dave said.

You may also want to watch:

"Apart from myself we have a little group of us that are keeping a close eye on the situation and we do know that no planning application has been made, and of course part of the building has a Grade II listing.

"Our plan was to start a petition in advance of any planning application but until we have more certain evidence and certainty on its future it is probably not worth the effort at this present time."

Chequers darts team outing from1955. Picture: Dave Frame. Chequers darts team outing from1955. Picture: Dave Frame.

Meanwhile, there have been sightings of builders going in and out of the premises, so it might be redeveloped for new landlords or turned into something other than a pub.

Chequers became a pub in the 1840s, but had been two separate houses since the 16th Century.

In the late 18th century it was also altered and extended and since the 1980s has been protected as a Grade II by Historic England.

It is unclear what will happen next to the building as no new landlord has taken it over yet or planning permission sought.

The Chequers in 2008. Picture: Jilly Hellary. The Chequers in 2008. Picture: Jilly Hellary.

To keep an eye on the process go to hertsmere.gov.uk/Planning--Building-Control/Planning-Applications/Search-and-comment-on-planning-applications.aspx and search for 'The Chequers'.