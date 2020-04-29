Herts GPs present essential goods as a thank you to care home staff

Wymondley Care Home Hitchin Visited by Dr. Timehin Duncan (far left) and Dr. Claire Azie (2nd left)

A partnership of general practitioners from across the county have been showing their gratitude to care home staff fighting on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pine Lodge Care Home Stevenage visited by Dr. Kolade Daodu (far Left) and Dr. Lekan Otulana (centre)

Doctors from Afro GP Herts visited 14 homes, including some in WGC, Royston, Stevenage and Hitchin, to deliver parcels of essential goods to the hard-working carers. Afro GP Herts is an educational forum for doctors of African descent working and or living in Herts.

Facilitator Dr Charles Esene explained: “The corona pandemic is having significant a human and economic impact on the world. In the UK, the numbers of death being mentioned in the news are for those who die from COVID-19 in our hospitals. The huge numbers dying in the care homes are unaccounted for at the moment.

“In the same vein, whilst a lot of praise and support, and rightly so, is being given to frontline NHS workers, the carers in the care homes are toiling to care for the residents of these homes, some of which are being ravaged by this pandemic, also seem unnoticed.

“As general practitioners we work directly with these care homes, and see first hand the impact of coronavirus on nursing and residential homes. We also see the efforts by the care home staff in caring for these patients in very difficult times, and recognise them as frontline fighters in the battle against this pandemic.”

GoldCare Home Welwyn visited by (Taiwo Durojaiye (left) and Dr. Akin Osho (not pictured)

They were concerned that although NHS staff are given speedy entrance into most supermarkets, a carer who had come to the end of a long night shift would still have to queue.

In a bid to help these members of staff, Afro GP Herts raised funds among its members and volunteered to visit homes to deliver essential items and tell staff they recognised their efforts.

Each of the homes visited was presented with 30 mixed loaves of bread, 120 eggs, 25 pastas, a big box of assorted fruit and two boxes of plantain chips.

Dr Esene added: “This gesture has been met with a great deal of gratitude from the care homes visited and the doctors involved are very happy that they have been able to impact some lives and put a smile on a weary face.

Oak View Care Home Welwyn Garden City visited by Dr. Obi Ezeuko (right) and Dr. Anthony Ndukwe (left)

“Next month we will be carrying out another initiative to support our community.”

St. Christophers Care Home Hatfield

St. George's Nursing home Royston visited by Dr. Kunle Orebiyi (left) and Dr. Torera Omotomilola (right)

GoldCare Home Welwyn visited by (Taiwo Durojaiye (left) and Dr. Akin Osho (not pictured) GoldCare Home Welwyn visited by (Taiwo Durojaiye (left) and Dr. Akin Osho (not pictured)

Oak View Care Home Welwyn Garden City visited by Dr. Obi Ezeuko (right) and Dr. Anthony Ndukwe (left) Oak View Care Home Welwyn Garden City visited by Dr. Obi Ezeuko (right) and Dr. Anthony Ndukwe (left)

Pine Lodge Care Home Stevenage visited by Dr. Kolade Daodu (far Left) and Dr. Lekan Otulana (centre) Pine Lodge Care Home Stevenage visited by Dr. Kolade Daodu (far Left) and Dr. Lekan Otulana (centre)

St. George's Nursing home Royston visited by Dr. Kunle Orebiyi (left) and Dr. Torera Omotomilola (right) St. George's Nursing home Royston visited by Dr. Kunle Orebiyi (left) and Dr. Torera Omotomilola (right)

Wymondley Care Home Hitchin Visited by Dr. Timehin Duncan (far left) and Dr. Claire Azie (2nd left) Wymondley Care Home Hitchin Visited by Dr. Timehin Duncan (far left) and Dr. Claire Azie (2nd left)

St. Christophers Care Home Hatfield: Visited by Dr. Vivian Tangang (far Left), Dr. Lilian Ezekobi (not pictured) St. Christophers Care Home Hatfield: Visited by Dr. Vivian Tangang (far Left), Dr. Lilian Ezekobi (not pictured)

GoldCare Home Welwyn visited by (Taiwo Durojaiye (left) and Dr. Akin Osho (not pictured) GoldCare Home Welwyn visited by (Taiwo Durojaiye (left) and Dr. Akin Osho (not pictured)

