Herts GPs present essential goods as a thank you to care home staff
PUBLISHED: 18:00 29 April 2020
A partnership of general practitioners from across the county have been showing their gratitude to care home staff fighting on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.
Doctors from Afro GP Herts visited 14 homes, including some in WGC, Royston, Stevenage and Hitchin, to deliver parcels of essential goods to the hard-working carers. Afro GP Herts is an educational forum for doctors of African descent working and or living in Herts.
Facilitator Dr Charles Esene explained: “The corona pandemic is having significant a human and economic impact on the world. In the UK, the numbers of death being mentioned in the news are for those who die from COVID-19 in our hospitals. The huge numbers dying in the care homes are unaccounted for at the moment.
“In the same vein, whilst a lot of praise and support, and rightly so, is being given to frontline NHS workers, the carers in the care homes are toiling to care for the residents of these homes, some of which are being ravaged by this pandemic, also seem unnoticed.
“As general practitioners we work directly with these care homes, and see first hand the impact of coronavirus on nursing and residential homes. We also see the efforts by the care home staff in caring for these patients in very difficult times, and recognise them as frontline fighters in the battle against this pandemic.”
They were concerned that although NHS staff are given speedy entrance into most supermarkets, a carer who had come to the end of a long night shift would still have to queue.
In a bid to help these members of staff, Afro GP Herts raised funds among its members and volunteered to visit homes to deliver essential items and tell staff they recognised their efforts.
Each of the homes visited was presented with 30 mixed loaves of bread, 120 eggs, 25 pastas, a big box of assorted fruit and two boxes of plantain chips.
Dr Esene added: “This gesture has been met with a great deal of gratitude from the care homes visited and the doctors involved are very happy that they have been able to impact some lives and put a smile on a weary face.
“Next month we will be carrying out another initiative to support our community.”
