Welwyn Garden City street bands together to make scrubs for GP surgery

Residents of Dellcott Close in Welwyn Garden City have been making scrubs for The Garden City Practice, as well as bunting for the WGC centenary celebrations in June. Picture: Courtesy of Pat Wells Archant

Helpful volunteers from a Welwyn Garden City street have answered a GPs surgery’s urgent call for scrubs.

Residents of Dellcott Close sprung into action after Sarah Ellingworth from The Garden City Practice called for help with scrubs for the GPs and nurses there.

The general manager posted her appeal in the ‘For The Love of Scrubs - Our NHS Needs You’ Facebook group.

Sarah, whose father Ramesh was a former resident of the street, posted her request message on March 30, and the seamstresses in the street immediately began ordering scrubs templates and fabric online.

Resident Pam Wells said: “Within the week we have to date, 6/4, ordered, received, cut out, sewn and delivered to Sarah five sets of scrubs.

“A small drop in the ocean but if all communities get together and do the same, we could crack this major problem.”

Also on a celebratory note, Dellcott Close have been busy cutting and preparing bunting flags for our designated street party on June 20, if permitted.

“If not, we shall still be decorating our Close for that day and beyond. Let the WGC Centenary celebrations not be forgotten.”

