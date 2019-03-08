Government funding will help rough sleepers in Welwyn Hatfield

Resolve sign. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography Peter Sterling Photography

Extra Government funding has been secured to help tackle rough sleeping in Welwyn Hatfield.

Welwyn Hatfield borough council has become one of only two councils in Herts to secure the £105,000 funding from the Government’s Rapid Rehousing Pathway.

The money will be used to commission two specialists who will help rough sleepers access local services, get off the streets and into settled accommodation.

The new specialists will be called ‘navigators’, and will be based at the charity Resolve and as an extension of the existing outreach service, working with local partner organisations.

Cllr Nick Pace, executive member for housing and community, said: “Support won’t just focus on finding a housing solution, but also help individuals to find employment, undertake training, develop budgeting skills, and help them to become better equipped to keep their accommodation and independence.”