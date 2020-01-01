Advanced search

Same windows smashed twice in just over a month at Gosling Sports Park

PUBLISHED: 15:23 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 22 January 2020

Two windows were smashed last week. Picture: Supplied

Two windows were smashed last week. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Windows have been smashed at the Chilli Pilates at Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City, for the second time in just over a month.

It cost Chilli Pilates �600 to replace a single window. Picture: SuppliedIt cost Chilli Pilates �600 to replace a single window. Picture: Supplied

A spokesman for Herts Police said: "Between 5pm on Sunday, January 19, and 7am on Monday, January 20, two large windows were shattered at Gosling Sports Park.

"The same windows were also smashed on Sunday December 15 2019.

You may also want to watch:

"Enquiries are being carried out to trace those responsible."

Speaking about the first incident Rob Smith, operation manager at Chilli Pilates, said: "We had our members inside the studio and it scared the life out of them.

"We had to have someone come out on a Sunday emergency to board it up and make it safe which leads to a very significant cost.

"These windows have and will cost £600 each to replace as they are especially made and then have a UV reflective film applied."

Anyone with information about this is asked to report it online at herts.police.uk/report, or via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101, quoting reference 41/6257/20 for the latest incident or 41/112460/19 for the incident in December.

Most Read

Cycleways top Hatfield transport plans - but is it ambitious enough?

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

Ruptured water main on A1 causing delays near South Mimms

The car crashed into a water main near the A1 Barnet Bypass. Picture: BCH Road Policing.

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Shining start to centenary celebrations with Welwyn Garden City light show

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - WGC Fountain. Picture: Karyn Haddon

New policing priorities for Welwyn Hatfield

The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have outlined their objectives. Picture: Cambs police

Most Read

Cycleways top Hatfield transport plans - but is it ambitious enough?

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

Ruptured water main on A1 causing delays near South Mimms

The car crashed into a water main near the A1 Barnet Bypass. Picture: BCH Road Policing.

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Shining start to centenary celebrations with Welwyn Garden City light show

Welwyn Garden City Lights Festival - WGC Fountain. Picture: Karyn Haddon

New policing priorities for Welwyn Hatfield

The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have outlined their objectives. Picture: Cambs police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Same windows smashed twice in just over a month at Gosling Sports Park

Two windows were smashed last week. Picture: Supplied

Council tax increases planned for Hertsmere

Hertsmere Borough Council's budget will be decided at full council on February 26. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Depression in teens researched by Herts Uni for £2.27 million

The University of Hertfordshire team will look at depression in those aged 13 to 17. Picture: Pixabay.

Snowsport England accuses borough of not ‘reflecting the true situation’ at Welwyn Garden City ski slope

The dry slope, which is included in Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Local Plan is earmarked for development, and is opposed by residents. Picture: WGC Ski Club.

Disappointment reigns for Nick Ironton after Welwyn Garden City’s poor second half at AFC Dunstable

There was little for Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton to be cheerful about after his side's defeat at AFC Dunstable. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists