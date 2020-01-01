Same windows smashed twice in just over a month at Gosling Sports Park

Two windows were smashed last week. Picture: Supplied Archant

Windows have been smashed at the Chilli Pilates at Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City, for the second time in just over a month.

It cost Chilli Pilates �600 to replace a single window. Picture: Supplied It cost Chilli Pilates �600 to replace a single window. Picture: Supplied

A spokesman for Herts Police said: "Between 5pm on Sunday, January 19, and 7am on Monday, January 20, two large windows were shattered at Gosling Sports Park.

"The same windows were also smashed on Sunday December 15 2019.

"Enquiries are being carried out to trace those responsible."

Speaking about the first incident Rob Smith, operation manager at Chilli Pilates, said: "We had our members inside the studio and it scared the life out of them.

"We had to have someone come out on a Sunday emergency to board it up and make it safe which leads to a very significant cost.

"These windows have and will cost £600 each to replace as they are especially made and then have a UV reflective film applied."

Anyone with information about this is asked to report it online at herts.police.uk/report, or via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101, quoting reference 41/6257/20 for the latest incident or 41/112460/19 for the incident in December.