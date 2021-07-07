Gosling Sports Park masterplan will help give site 'new lease of life'

Published: 5:56 PM July 7, 2021

A report which details the next steps for the revamp of Gosling Sports park is set to be approved by the council next Tuesday, July 13.

The park is described as 'disjointed and suffering from aging facilities' in the report, but it also outlines how Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council intends to make the best use of it to ensure future sports facilities meet the needs of the community.

The site masterplan will be shaped by the borough’s sports facilities strategy and the views collected from the public over the coming months.

A councillor procurement board will oversee the work of a new partnership group bringing key stakeholders together to explore options.

The government has awarded £250,000 in a recyclable loan to progress this work from its One Public Estate Programme.

Executive member for environment, planning, estates and development Cllr Stephen Boulton said: “Our ambition is to give Gosling Sports Park a new lease of life, starting with the investment needed to deliver modern, high-quality leisure facilities. It plays such an important part in promoting wellbeing and that will remain at the heart of any proposals we bring forward.

“We understand people will naturally have questions – many we won’t be able to answer yet. What I can say, however, is that everyone will have opportunities to share their views as we seek to understand community aspirations for the site.”

For the full details on the next steps you can visit the full report: here.