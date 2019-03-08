Gosling sports hall set to remain open for up to five years

Gosling sports hall will stay open for up to five years. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

Gosling sports hall in Welwyn Garden City is set to remain open for up to five years.

The squash courts at Gosling Sports Park will remain open too. Picture: Mia Jankowicz The squash courts at Gosling Sports Park will remain open too. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

GLL - the group which runs Gosling Sports Park - has announced that the sports hall and squash courts will continue to operate for up to five years.

GLL had previously announced the planned closure of the hall last Christmas Eve.

A spokesperson for GLL said: "We are delighted to announce that, following successful discussions, GLL and Gosling Sports Social Enterprise have reached an agreement that guarantees the operation of Gosling's sports hall and squash courts for up to five years, starting this autumn.

"While contract documentation is finalised, the sports hall will continue to provide the current activity programme and opening times until the end of September 2019.

Gosling sports hall was initially due to close at the end of May. Picture: Danny Loo Gosling sports hall was initially due to close at the end of May. Picture: Danny Loo

"We believe this practical solution offers the best way to keep the sports hall open for the local community without it running at a loss."

The sports hall had initially been set to close on March 31, but - following pressure from campaigners - the closure was delayed till the end of June, with a reduced timetable.

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps, who has been heavily involved in helping save the sports hall, said: "After the committee put forward more sustainable long-term plans, GLL bosses finally listened and have agreed to keep the hall open for another five years.

"I was delighted to play my part in this collaborative effort between local people who are passionate about the place we live and the facilities that serve our community."

Lead campaigner Melissa Davey, who runs the Save Gosling Sports Hall Building Facebook page, said: "It's very good news that after five months of hard work, we can say that we have five more years.

The leader of the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Cllr Tony Kingsbury, said: "This announcement is great news for residents. I would like to thank the Gosling Sports Social Enterprise, their supporters and the local community for their tireless efforts to secure the sports hall's future.

"We've had a close eye on discussions as they've progressed and I would also like to thank GLL for their hard work in reaching this agreement.

"This is a massive step forwards and proof that community spirit is alive and well in Welwyn Hatfield."